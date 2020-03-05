3 injured when SUV crashes into printing shop, gyro restaurant in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Munster police said three people were injured when an SUV crashed into a printing shop and restaurant Wednesday evening.Police said at about 6 p.m. officers approached a silver Ford SUV stopped in the 8200-block of Calumet Avenue. The driver was initially not alert, police said, but when officers tried to get his attention he came around and accelerated at a high rate of speed.As a result the SUV crashed into the Miss Print printing shop at 8244 Calumet Avenue, damaging the front of the building. The SUV continued across the road, crashing through the side of Munster Gyros and coming to a stop inside the building. The restaurant suffered major damage.Three people inside the restaurant were injured, police said. They were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.Police said the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.