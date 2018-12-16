3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Woodstock crash

WOODSTOCK, Ill. --
Three people were killed and a person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in unincorporated McHenry County.

At 3:32 a.m., deputies responded to the crash in the 3100 block of Lily Pond Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

An investigation revealed that a 1994 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Lily Pond when it left the roadway just north of the intersecting Metra tracks and crashed into a tree, the sheriff's office said.

No further information was immediately made available.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
