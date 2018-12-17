WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) --Three young men killed in a crash early Sunday in unincorporated Woodstock have been identified.
Woodstock Fire and Rescue and McHenry County Sheriff's Police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. in the 3100-block of Lily Pond Road. A Jeep was heading north on Lily Pond when it left the road just south of McConnell Road and struck a tree, police said.
The 1994 Jeep Cherokee was driven by 20-year-old Ryan K. Fleming, according to the McHenry County Coroner's Office. He and two passengers, 20-year-old Quinlan M. Hartney and 21-year-old Daisen T. Hollands, were pronounced dead at the scene.
All three men were from north suburban Woodstock. The coroner's office said Fleming and Hartney died from blunt trauma to the chest, and Hollands died of blunt trauma to the spine and chest.
The Jeep did not have airbags. Police said the occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of crash.
A third passenger, a 20-year-old man from Woodstock, was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigations Unit and the McHenry County Coroners' Office are investigating.