3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: Highway patrol

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."

Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
