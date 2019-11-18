3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: Highway patrol

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.
A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."
RELATED:
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico
El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News