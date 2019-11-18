Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
'Miracle on ice': Jackknifing truck narrowly misses Illinois troopers
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
Show More
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Large Wisconsin deer poaching investigation nets 5 arrests
Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
More TOP STORIES News