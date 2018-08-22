3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals

MUNSON, Pa. --
Three men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals at a Pennsylvania farm.

Prosecutors said Monday that a teenage boy alerted state police to the abuse, which involved a variety of animals.

On Saturday, police searched a property where the men live in Munson, Pennsylvania, 130 miles (about 210 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, and seized recording equipment, cameras and homemade videos.

The men are charged with child endangerment and corruption of minors as well as over 1,400 counts each of sexual intercourse with animals. They also were issued animal cruelty citations.

The Centre Daily Times reports the men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records didn't list lawyers for them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimal crueltysexual assaultfarmingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River in Indiana
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected Wednesday
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy on a beautiful Wednesday
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
Promising MLB debut from White Sox's Michael Kopech cut short by lengthy rain delay
Daniel Murphy could make Cubs debut vs. Tigers
'One of worst DUI offenders in US' gets probation
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News