3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals

(Photo/Shutterstock)

MUNSON, Pa. --
Three men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals at a Pennsylvania farm.

Prosecutors said Monday that a teenage boy alerted state police to the abuse, which involved a variety of animals.

On Saturday, police searched a property where the men live in Munson, Pennsylvania, 130 miles (about 210 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, and seized recording equipment, cameras and homemade videos.

The men are charged with child endangerment and corruption of minors as well as over 1,400 counts each of sexual intercourse with animals. They also were issued animal cruelty citations.

The Centre Daily Times reports the men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records didn't list lawyers for them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimal crueltysexual assaultfarmingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Residents concerned priests accused of abuse are living near Lisle school
Metra trains moving with extensive delays after mechanical failure at Union Station
Scattered showers moving towards Chicago, severe storms possible
Forensic scientist, police detective take stand in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Colorado father charged in deaths of his pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
Obama endorses JB Pritzker for Illinois governor
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
AccuWeather: Storms move through
Man, 28, missing from Washington Park
More News