1 dead, 2 critically injured after Greater Grand Crossing shooting on South Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is dead and two are critically injured after a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.Three men, ages 24, 30 and 21, were in a parked vehicle in the 7100-block of South State Street about 2:15 p.m. Thursday when two men approached them. The pair then began to shoot at the three men, police said.The alleged victims then drove to the 6300-block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where police found them.The 30-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died. The 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was also transported to UChicago Hospital in critical condition. The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.Chicago police were investigating the incident Thursday.