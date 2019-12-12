3 men found shot on Chicago's South Side Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago emergency officials found three men shot on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

Two of the men, all of whom were in their 20s, were in serious to critical condition. The third was considered fair, Chicago fire officials said.

The three were found at 63rd Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two were transported to University of Chicago Hospital and one was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Chicago police are investigating the incident and did not immediately provide additional information. It was not clear where the shooting took place.
