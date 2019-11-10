Armed home invaders in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed home invasion was reported Saturday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the North Side.

According to police, a 22-year-old man said around 11:44 p.m. he was in apartment in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue when he heard pounding at the rear door.

Three armed men wearing clown masks and dark clothes then kicked in the door and grabbed him by the neck, police said.

The suspects then took cash from the victim's dresser and fled the scene, police said.

The man refused medical attention, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

Police said the incident doesn't appear to be random.

Area North detectives are investigating.
