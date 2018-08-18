3 men shot near Seward Park on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near Seward Park on Chicago's Near North Side.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 300-block of West Division, according to Chicago police.

A person of interest was in custody Saturday evening.

One to three male offenders, ages 15 to 20, fired shots in the direction of the victims before running from the scene, police said.

A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper-right leg; a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back.

Two victims, ages 54 and 43, were hospitalized in stable condition. The 28-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
