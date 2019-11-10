Police seek suspects in robbery at Lawndale Pink Line station

Police are looking for three people suspected of robbing CTA Pink Line riders Saturday at a station in Lawndale on the West Side.

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for three people suspected of robbing CTA Pink Line riders Saturday at a station in Lawndale on the West Side.The victims were getting off a train about 1 a.m. at the Kostner Pink Line station, 2019 S. Kostner Ave., when three men approached them and demanded their cellphones, Chicago police said.The suspects hit the victims and took their phones.The suspects are described as three men between 18 and 23 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 140 to 180 pounds, police said.Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.