3-month-old dies days after falling from mother's arms during fight between mom, another woman

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Georgia woman is accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old during an altercation with another woman.

WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

Moultrie Police Lt. Freddie Williams says Harrison got into a fight Friday with a woman at a beauty supply store and dropped the baby onto the pavement. The baby was taken to the hospital Saturday with a head injury where he later died.

Harrison told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms. Clark corroborated the story. She's charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.

The other woman involved in the fight hasn't been charged.

Williams says more arrests are possible.

It's unclear whether Harrison and Clark have attorneys.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiachild abusechild deathbaby deathchild killedmother arrestedmother charged
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop
Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
Buffalo Grove HS graduate donates $1M to establish robotics lab
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Mother taken into ICE custody in LA as neighbor tries to intervene
VIDEO: Suspect trying to steal gas ignites fire destroying 3 church vans
Show More
Boy, 15, killed, man wounded in Roseland shooting
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up about being pansexual
Genetically modified fish to eat growing in the Midwest
Man killed in South Side fireworks explosion ID'd
Man dies in fall while trying to climb onto Wicker Park Blue Line platform
More TOP STORIES News