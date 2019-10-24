3 more charged in illegal THC vape cartridge operation in Wisconsin

Two bothers are accused of running a large-scale operation that manufactured thousands of vaping cartridges filled with THC oil out of Wisconsin, according to investigators.

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.

The three are among eight people accused of manufacturing the THC vapes in Kenosha County.

According to court documents, the business had 10 workers and produced 4,000 to 5,000 vape cartridges a day that two brothers, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, were selling in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

RELATED: Wisconsin brothers accused of running illegal THC vape cartridge operation

The brothers and their mother, 43-year-old Courtney Huffhines, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when Daniel Graumenz, Wesley Webb and Tarail King were charged in the case. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

Prosecutors said the Huffhines operated the business from a condominium in Bristol, their mother's real estate office in Union Grove and their home in Paddock Lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshamarijuanaarrestvapingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS strike negotiations continue for 8th day; CTU holds civil disobedience training
Emergency injunction filed on behalf of CPS student athletes
University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
Show More
No fare hikes, service cuts in CTA's $1B budget for 2020
Woman accused of sex trafficking girls she was supposed to be protecting
Special needs school bus aide charged with striking child, knocking out 2 teeth
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
Pedestrian hit by Chicago police vehicle
More TOP STORIES News