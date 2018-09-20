3 more possible victims come forward in case of CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say they're investigating more than six possible victims who have come forward in the case of an Orange County surgeon and his girlfriend who are accused of sexually as

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Prosecutors said Wednesday they are investigating more than six possible victims who have come forward in the case of an Orange County surgeon and his girlfriend who have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women.

Two of the new alleged victims are from out of state, including New York and Nevada. A third alleged victim is in Southern California.

Grant Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Riley, 31, are accused of teaming up to prey on women by meeting them at bars, drugging them - or coercing them with copious amounts of alcohol - and then bringing them back to the man's apartment to sexually assault or rape them.



The two were charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs in Newport Beach in 2016.

Prosecutors said there is video of the sex acts on one of the two initial alleged victims who came forward. They believe that based on the videos and pictures found on the pair's phones, there may be hundreds of other victims.

OCDA Tony Rackauckas said Robicheaux and Riley are two "clean-cut, good-looking people" who used their looks and charm to "prey" on the women.

Robicheaux is a well-known surgeon in Orange County and has treated sponsored athletes. He was also once featured on the Bravo show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

The doctor and Riley are free on $100,000 bail.

If you believe you have been a victim or have information related to the crime and defendants, call Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at (714)347-8794.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapedoctor arrestedsexual assaultu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DA: CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of 2 rapes, preyed on up to 1,000 women
Top Stories
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Lincoln Park Zoo names first female director
Toni Preckwinkle, Gery Chico join Chicago mayoral race
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Show More
One year later, Hurricane Maria survivors make new home in Chicago
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
More News