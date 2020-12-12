3 of 4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building ID'd

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified three of the four victims as: Corey D. Williams, 23; Anquanisha Murdock, 24; and Julsef Fleming, 23, all of Chicago. The fourth victim, the driver, has not been identified.Cicero police are investigating the crash.