3 officers shot while responding to call at home in Cedar Park, Texas

Just left the hospital and all 3 ofc’s are in stable condition. The scene in Heritage Park Subdivision is still active. Please avoid the area. Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern. # — Mike Harmon (@chiefmikeharmon) August 16, 2020

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

This is a fluid situation and we will keep you all updated as new information comes in. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

For your safety— If you live in this neighborhood, please stay inside your home. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

