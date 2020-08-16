texas news

3 officers shot while responding to call at home in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Three officers were shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, police confirm.

According to a series of tweets posted on the Cedar Park PD's official Twitter page, the three officers were shot and have been sent to a nearby hospital.

Cedar Park PD Asst. Chief Mike Harmon said all three officers are stable.

"Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern," he wrote on Twitter at 5:49 p.m. on Sunday.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly at the scene. The suspect is barricaded inside, according to police.



Cedar Park is located about 26 miles northwest of Austin.
"This remains a very active scene," read a tweet from the police department.


Officials are asking people who live in the area to remain inside as law enforcement continue their investigation.

