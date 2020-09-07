Chicago shooting: Child among 3 people shot in Canaryville, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in the Canaryville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.Two adults and one child were critically injured in the shooting near West 47th Street and South Union Avenue, according to Chicago police.The adults were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center and the child was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, according to fire officials.Police have not released any information on the circumstances that led to the shooting. It is not known if anyone is in custody.