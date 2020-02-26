3 persons of interest in teen's stabbing near North Side CTA Red Line station released without charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three persons of interest who were questioned by police on the stabbing of a teen on the North Side Monday have been released without charges.

The 15-year-old victim was walking with another boy in the 1600-block of North Bissell Street just before 1 a.m. when police said two people got out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, police said.

The teenager suffered stab wounds and then ran into the North and Clybourn Red Line station for help.

The teen was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, arm and leg. Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
