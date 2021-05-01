Boat capsizes in East Chicago Marina; 3 rescued, 1 missing in Lake Michigan

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are searching for a person missing in Lake Michigan after the boat they were in overturned near Northwest Indiana on Saturday.Four people were on the boat when it capsized around 2:15 p.m. in the East Chicago Marina near 3301 Aldis Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Natural ResourcesThe U.S Coast Guard rescued two people and a third was rescued by a good Samaritan, according to a U.S. Coast Guard release.Two people are being treated for hypothermia and a third is in critical condition, the Coast Guard said.The identity of that person is being withheld pending family notification, according to DNR.Conservation officers are being assisted on scene by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit, the East Chicago and Whiting fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Chicago Fire Department Aviation Unit.