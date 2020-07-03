3 rescued from Salt Creek after good Samaritans try to help girl, 11, swept away by current

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, are safe after La Grange Park firefighters pulled them from Salt Creek near Brezina Woods Forest Preserve Thursday.

Firefighters responded after they received reports that the girl was swept away and holding onto a branch near Brezina Woods Forest Preserve. They said two men went into the water to rescue her but also got trapped by the current.

When rescuers arrived all three were found clinging to a log, according to officials.

Firefighters tethered to each other were able to use a water rescue line to reach the victims. The young girl was first pulled to shore before firefighters attempted two more times to bring the Good Samaritans to safety.

All three were successfully rescued and examined by paramedics. Two officers were also evaluated for minor injuries they received during the incident.
