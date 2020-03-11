3 seriously injured, including child, when Metra Electric train strikes car in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said three people were seriously injured, including a child, when a Metra train struck a car in South Shore.

Metra said an outbound Metra Electric train on the South Chicago branch struck a vehicle near East 71st Street and South Paxton Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a child was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, and two adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorecar crashchild injuredtrain crashmetra
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
CPS: No widespread closures due to COVID-19; Lombard schools closed Wednesday
Chicago doctor describes staying in China to help at start of COVID-19 crisis
Debunking COVID-19 myths, misconceptions feeding public anxiety
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Park Ridge teacher charged with hate crime against elderly woman in Niles
Police seeking to identify man suspected in Near West Side CTA bus robbery, beating
Show More
'We want justice': Family of teen shot in Little Village leading weekend walk, vigil
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades to go on despite COVID-19
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan
Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed over COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News