3 seriously injured, including child, when Metra Electric train strikes car in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said three people were seriously injured, including a child, when a Metra train struck a car in South Shore.Metra said an outbound Metra Electric train on the South Chicago branch struck a vehicle near East 71st Street and South Paxton Avenue around 9:30 p.m.A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a child was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, and two adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.