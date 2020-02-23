1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting in an East Garfield Park alley Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said two men and a woman were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Troy St. at around 3 p.m.

Two unknown offenders approached the vehicle and opened fire, striking all three victims, according to CPD.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and both legs. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and remains in stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No other details about the shooting or suspects are known at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkwoman shotchicago shootingfatal shootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 6 inches of snow predicted
Daley Plaza, adjacent streets to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
2 teens charged in Sauganash carjacking: police
Man fatally shot outside Chatham convenience store
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Show More
9-year-old asks Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Iwo Jima vet meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle
More TOP STORIES News