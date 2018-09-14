3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers responded about 11:40 a.m. to a report of gunfire and found all three shot multiple times in the 3400 block of West Walnut, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed the death.

A 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were also taken to Stroger for treatment, police said. Both were in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
