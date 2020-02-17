3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting that took place in a tunnel in between the CTA Red and Blue lines in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in a tunnel that connects that Jackson Red Line and Blue Line stations in the 200-block of South Dearborn Street at about 2:02 a.m., police said.

One man was shot in the stomach and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

A second man was shot in the head and arm and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the lower backside and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.



Police said a gunman fled the scene on foot and is not in custody.

Police said it appears the shooter had a fight with the two male victims before shots were fired, calling the dispute personal in nature but the motive is still unclear.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police have good leads on a person of interest in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the CTA is reporting that the Red Line train is running but not stopping at Jackson due to the police investigation.
