I-57 shooting: 3 shot, 1 fatally, near 119th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side has left one man dead and two others seriously injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.The shooting occurred just after 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 119th Street. The lanes were blocked between 119th and 111th streets while investigators canvassed the scene for shell casings. Lanes reopened at around 6:20 a.m.Two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and an orange Chevy Camaro, riddled with bullet holes showed up outside the Chicago Police Department's 22nd District Station after the shootingTwo men transported to Advocate Christ Hospital and a third to the University of Chicago Medical Center, all in serious condition. One of the victims transported to Advocate Christ Hospital later died.The man who died as been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jaheim, Anderson, 18, of South Holland.A woman inside one of the vehicles was not hurt.While investigating, Illinois State Police officers found at least a dozen bullet casings on the expressway.This marks the 42nd reported expressway shooting just this year.It's not clear if these two vehicles and the people inside were targeted or if they were caught in crossfire.The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing $12.5 million to the Illinois State Police for license plate readers to help with expressway shooting investigations.