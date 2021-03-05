I-57 shooting: 3 shot, 1 fatally, near 119th Street; NB lanes closed to traffic

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

(Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side has left one man dead and two others seriously injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes near 119th Street. The lanes remain blocked between 119th and 111th streets while investigators canvass the scene for shell casings.


LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out our map for the latest traffic conditions

The victims drove to the Chicago Police 22nd District station, with two people transported to Advocate Christ Hospital and a third to the University of Chicago Medical Center, all in serious condition.


One of the victims transported to Advocate Christ Hospital later died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingfatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
Lake Shore Drive shootings cause Gold Coast damage at least 4 times in 2 weeks
Elmhurst schools hold firm to saliva COVID testing plan for students
Artist says work sent to Chicago gallery stolen after FedEx driver left it outside
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
VIDEO: Car stolen, driver dragged at Austin gas station
Hundreds of Little Village residents, uninsured or undocumented, receive COVID vaccine
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
New program brings COVID-19 vaccine to homebound Chicagoans
COVID patient who went viral gets vaccine from doctor who saved him
More TOP STORIES News