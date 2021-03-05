I-57 shooting: 3 shot, 1 fatally, near 119th Street; NB lanes closed to traffic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on I-57 on Chicago's South Side has left one man dead and two others seriously injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting occurred in the northbound lanes near 119th Street. The lanes remain blocked between 119th and 111th streets while investigators canvass the scene for shell casings.
The victims drove to the Chicago Police 22nd District station, with two people transported to Advocate Christ Hospital and a third to the University of Chicago Medical Center, all in serious condition.
One of the victims transported to Advocate Christ Hospital later died.
