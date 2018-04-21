3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side

Kenneth Stanley was killed early Saturday in a shooting outside a South Side motorcycle club. (WLS)

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday outside a motorcycle club on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans, police said.

The three individuals were standing in a parking lot when an offender approached and started shooting.

A man, Kenneth Stanley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg and neck and transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital.

A woman was shot in the left arm and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, and then transferred to Mt. Sinai.

No one was in custody Saturday morning.

Police were investigating.

