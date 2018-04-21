3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3374725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was killed, and three others injured, in a shooting outside of a motorcycle club on Chicago's South Side.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting early Saturday outside a motorcycle club on Chicago's South Side, police said.The shooting happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans, police said.The three individuals were standing in a parking lot when an offender approached and started shooting.A man, Kenneth Stanley, was pronounced dead at the scene.A 26-year-old man was shot in the left leg and neck and transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital.A woman was shot in the left arm and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, and then transferred to Mt. Sinai.No one was in custody Saturday morning.Police were investigating.