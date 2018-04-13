3 shot in Riverdale

Three people were wounded Thursday night in south suburban Riverdale shooting, according to officials at the scene of the attack.Police said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. near 138th and Wallace, just blocks from the Riverdale Police Department.Police said they still don't know the motive for the shooting.At least six ambulances were called to the scene. Chicago Police, the Cook County Sheriff's Department and at least eight suburban police agencies were at the scene.The family of the three men who were shot described the horrifying moments.Donna Noland was hanging out on her front steps with her son, nephew and family friend late Thursday night when the unthinkable happened."As I turned this way, I see two young boys and it's just a split second, like, literally a split second, they just drew down their guns and they just started shooting," said Donna Noland, the victims' relative.Donna Noland said two people came up from behind their complex, and opened fire, and, just like that, they took off running. She then realized her son, nephew and family friend were shot."Next thing I know I hear my son say I'm hit, and I hear my nephew say I'm hit," said Donna Noland.Her son, 20-year-old Donald Creasy, and her nephew, 19-year-old Kavante High, both had have surgery and are recovering from critical injuries. The family friend was shot in the back-- amazingly all are expected to survive.There are reminders of what happened all over. Car windows were shot out and there were still blood stains on the sidewalk. There was a large police response at the scene last night and bullet markers remain scattered all across the area.Donna Noland and her family know this could have been much worse. They pray their streets become safer someday."It's amazing how they can walk in our neighborhood, shoot our kids and walk out of here," said Danelle Noland, another relative of the victims.Police plan to interview the victims Friday and talk to witnesses.