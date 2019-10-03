u.s. & world

3 shot in Vancouver apartment lobby; suspect barricaded

At least three people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington. (KATU)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver, Washington, striking at least three people, authorities said.

Fire officials said two people with critical injuries were transported to a hospital.

The shooter, believed to be a resident of the 15-story building, was in his apartment and talking to authorities by phone, police said. Parts of the apartment building were evacuated and other residents were told to shelter in place.

"This is an active shooter situation. We are being very cautious," said Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

She said the call to authorities came in as "shots fired." Kapp said police didn't know yet what led up to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot. Multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the scene, she said.

Austin Studebaker was buying drinks at a Plaid Pantry across the street from the apartment building when he saw "the most cop cars I've ever seen in my life swarm in."

Studebaker said all of the police were carrying rifles and many were wearing body armor. A short time later, Studebaker saw authorities carry a person out on a stretcher with visible blood.

"It's just weird, and I want to know what's happening," he said as he stood behind police tape watching the scene unfold.

Vancouver is a city of about 175,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtongun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Closing arguments underway in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Possible CTU strike 2 weeks away, mayor says missed days will not be made up
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
Show More
MSI to get new name after $125M donation by Ken Griffin
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
Police seek new leads 1 year after disappearance of Chicago postal worker
Cop among 3 hurt in Logan Square dog attack
Miracle Center plans to expand, create art incubator in Hermosa
More TOP STORIES News