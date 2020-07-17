Old Town shooting injures baby, 2 others, Chicago police, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and fire officials said three people were shot, including a baby, in the city's Old Town neighborhood Thursday night.Police said the shooting took place in the 400-block of West Blackhawk. A 19-year-old and 30-year-old were taken in a private vehicle to Northwestern Hospital where they are in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.A 5-month old baby was shot in the eye and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in a private vehicle, where they are in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.The genders of the victims were not immediately known.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing. Two suspects are in custody, police said, and a gun was recovered at the scene.