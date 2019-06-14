3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including a child, on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the victims were sitting in a silver Jeep in an alley in the 4900-block of North Kedzie Avenue in the city's Albany Park neighborhood when a white newer model Hyundai with tinted windows drove up and someone inside opened fire.

The Hyundai then fled the scene.

The victims drove themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and a 25-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body. Their conditions were stabilized and they were transferred to Illinois Masonic.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the elbow and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition stabilized.

Police said the adult male victim is known to them.

A police investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkchicago shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot to death in front of dad during robbery in Gary
Train fire at Union Station causes cloud of smoke, no injuries
Woman suspected of shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens shot, killed police say
Couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Brendt Christensen trial
Thieves steal family keepsakes after breaking into car, finding keys to home
Show More
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
Research monkeys retire to sanctuary in Wisconsin
Death sentence for dad convicted of killing 5 kids
US Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Lightfoot implementing reforms to workers' compensation program, blames Burke for problems
More TOP STORIES News