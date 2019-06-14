3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including a child, on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.Police said the victims were sitting in a silver Jeep in an alley in the 4900-block of North Kedzie Avenue in the city's Albany Park neighborhood when a white newer model Hyundai with tinted windows drove up and someone inside opened fire.The Hyundai then fled the scene.The victims drove themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment, police said.A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and a 25-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body. Their conditions were stabilized and they were transferred to Illinois Masonic.A 2-year-old boy was shot in the elbow and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition stabilized.Police said the adult male victim is known to them.A police investigation is ongoing.