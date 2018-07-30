3 shot, including man sleeping inside apartment, in Pilsen

A man sleeping in his apartment was among three people wounded in a shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The drive-by shooting occurred in the 2400-block of South Trumbull Avenue at about 2:39 a.m. Police said two of the victims were standing outside near the corner when a three people in a blue car opened fire.A 30-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and hospitalized in serious condition and a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition.A third victim, a 49-year-old man, was grazed in the forehead and shot in the hand while he was sleeping in his bedroom. The victim's cousin, who doesn't speak English, went to find help to call an ambulance."I did not hear anything, but his cousin said he heard the three gunshots and then when I came outside to wait for the ambulance, there were two men laying on the floor, and the ambulance took them first before they took they guy that was sleeping inside," said neighbor Magali Acuna.The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in good condition.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.