3 shot, including 14-year-old boy, in Chatham drive-by, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people were shot, including a teenage boy, in a drive-by in Chatham Friday afternoon.Police said a 14-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 8200-block of South Drexel around 5:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.The boy was struck in the face, the man was struck in the arm and the woman was struck in the buttocks, police said.Chicago fire officials said the teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The two adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said their conditions stabilized at the hospitals.An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing and no one is currently in custody, police said. No description of the vehicle has been released.