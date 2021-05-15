SWAT called, 3 men shot inside River North parking garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The River North neighborhood erupted in chaos Saturday morning after a gunfight between several men inside a parking garage left at least 3 of them wounded.

"Well I was standing eating a sandwich and I heard several shots go off," a witness told Eyewitness News.

The witness, who asked not to be on camera, said the violence began just before 10 a.m. at the parking garage of a luxury high-rise building near Dearborn and Grand.

They were "all shooting at each other" about 9:50 a.m. in the first block of West Grand Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Other witnesses who had their cars parked in the garage said they heard shots ring out on the third floor of the structure, before hearing what sounded like a car crash and then more gunfire.

"My initial response was, sounds like gunfire but the way it bounced off the building and it was so loud I thought it was construction," said the witness. "It took about five minutes for several cars like 12 or 13 police cars came around they got here very fast."


Officers found three male victims ages 20, 27 and 28.

The 20-year-old victim was hit twice in the knee and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
The 27-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the eye and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody at this time.


Area Three Detectives are investigating.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our report previously stated that the shooting occurred in Near North but has since been updated to reflect River North.

