Fight at far South Side memorial results in 3 shot

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were shot Saturday night on Chicago's far South Side.

The shootings happened about 8 p.m. near the intersection of 132nd Street and Prairie Avenue. People had gathered to memorialize and say goodbye to someone who had passed away, when authorities said a fight broke out resulting in three people being shot.

Information about the victims' ages and conditions was unclear, but authorities said two of the victims were male and one was female, and two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while the other was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one was in custody.
