Three people inside a vehicle were wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.Police are working two scenes in connection to this shooting, one spot where the car came under fire, and then one spot where the car eventually wound up a few blocks away.Police said the shooting originally happened in the 600-block of East 115th Street in the Pullman neighborhood just after 2:45 a.m. Bullets entered the car, where three people were wounded inside. Bullets also entered a nearby McDonald's, where they pierced through the window.One of the wounded is a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition. There is also a 30-year-old victim, he is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Another male victim was wounded in the leg and police said he is not being cooperative.The car eventually ending up near Pullman Park in the area of 111th Place and Cottage Grove Avenue.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating. A source said all three victims were known to police.