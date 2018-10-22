3 shot on I-57 in Calumet Park, NB lanes closed at 127th St.

All northbound lanes of I-57 are closed at 127th Street after three people were shot on the expressway Monday night.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at 127th Street after three people were shot on the expressway Monday night.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened near 123rd Street, but traffic is being routed off the expressway at 127th Street.

State police said all three victims were male and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. and involved two cars, including a dark gray sedan.

Police have not released details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said after being struck by bullets, the car then veered off the road and struck a pole. It also appeared to have struck the vehicle shooting at it, according to a community activist.

State troopers walked the expressway, searching for and in some cases guarding bullet casings they found.

Police have not said how long the lanes will be closed for the investigation. Lanes are expected to reopen overnight.

The shooting was the second to close the expressway since last week.

On Friday, a shooting led to the closure of all northbound lanes. At least a dozen shell casings littered the road as state police shut down nearly 10 blocks of the expressway to investigate a report of shots fired near the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A driver called police at 1:48 a.m. to report that he'd been merging onto northbound I-57 from 127th Street when someone fired at his car from another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
