3 shot to death Sunday morning in Gary

Three people were fatally shot Sunday morning in two separate shootings in Gary, Indiana.The first shooting left a 27-year-old Hammond woman dead. Police responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Central Avenue and found Heather Talley with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Gary Police and the Lake County Coroner.She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Talley was a resident of Hammond.About 8:10 a.m., officers responded for a report of a suspicious vehicle and found two 28-year-old men dead inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.They were identified as Nicholas Edwards and Darius Ross, both of Gary, according to the coroner's Office. Their deaths were ruled homicides.Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call detectives at (219) 755-3855.