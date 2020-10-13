3 shot while working at University Village business

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago police respond to a shooting in the 1300-block of Loomis Street Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot while working at a business on Chicago's University Village neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 8:01 a.m. after police said someone in a white BMW drove by and fired shots at three people working in the rear of the business.

A 56-year-old man was shot four times in the shoulder, upper back, stomach and buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot three times in the left leg and once in the right leg and a 46-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were transported to hospitals in good condition.

Police said the shooter was wearing a black, orange and white mask and a red shirt.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouniversity villagechicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD squad car lands on Kennedy Expressway after crashing through guardrail
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Jeffery Manor ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Some PUA unemployment recipients told they owe thousands back to IDES
Blackhawks statue defaced outside United Center
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
Show More
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Paintball attacks on pedestrians rising, Chicago doctor warns
More TOP STORIES News