3 South Side churches burglarized, police say

Three churches have been burglarized in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood in the last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars are breaking into churches on Chicago's South Side.

Police said there have been at least three break-ins in the past month in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incidents occurred in the 1800-block of West 50th Street around February 17-20 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.; in the 5000-block of South Hermitage Avenue on March 8 at 3:41 a.m.; and in the 1800-block West 50th Street on March 18-19 also between 7 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The suspects allegedly used force to get into the churches and stole property inside.

Police recommend residents keep their property well lit and report any suspicious activity.
