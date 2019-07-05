3 stabbed, 15 others injured at Navy Pier amidst Fourth of July festivities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were stabbed and 15 others were injured during the Fourth of July celebrations at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police and fire officials.Police said the stabbings stemmed from a fight. It's unclear what caused the initial altercation.Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford initially said that another person had been shot. However, once the victim arrived to the emergency room for treatment, authorities said the injury was a "puncture wound" suffered as the victim fled the area.Fourteen others were injured in the stampede inside of Harry Caray's Tavern, officials confirmed.Authorities did not provide any identifying information about any of the people who were hurt. Langford said that victims were transported to several area hospitals for treatment, though it's unclear how many people were transported, the nature or extent of their injuries or what condition they were in.It's also unclear whether police have arrested anyone in connection with the incident.