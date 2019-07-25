Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant, and are also charged in the murder of her baby who was taken from her womb.
Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up, but maintains his innocence.
Ochoa-Lopez's family was also in court for the latest hearing.
The teen's husband Yovani Lopez, who also lost his newborn son, was seen at times clenching his fists. Others in the courtroom were wiping away tears as the three defendants allegedly involved with Ochoa-Lopez's murder stood before the judge.
Attorneys for Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa told the judge they would like a decorum order put in place moving forward. Lopez and his attorney fired back at what they said is an attempt to silence public statements.
Piotr Bobak's attorney said he's not taking a stance on the motion yet.
Judge Peggy Chiampis said she will rule after discussing further, adding the right to a fair trial is "paramount."
RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
Clarisa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her home back in May with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller. She then allegedly strangled her and removed the baby from her womb. She pleaded not guilty.
Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital in June.
WATCH: Attorney for the family of murdered mother addresses media following baby's death
All three defendants remain in custody without bond.
