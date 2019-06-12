Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman to be formally indicted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects charged in connection with the murder of a pregnant teenager are expected to be formally indicted Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.

Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of helping to conceal the crime.

The baby, Yovani Yadiel Lopez, is still in the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa

DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenbabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker to sign abortion bill into law Wednesday
Off-duty CPD officer accused in deadly DUI crash faces disciplinary hearing
VIDEO: Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Weed Legalization Guide
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Mayor Lightfoot to introduce ethics reforms at City Council meeting Wednesday
The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
Show More
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News