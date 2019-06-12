Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman to be formally indicted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three suspects charged in connection with the murder of a pregnant teenager are expected to be formally indicted Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.
Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is accused of helping to conceal the crime.
The baby, Yovani Yadiel Lopez, is still in the hospital.
