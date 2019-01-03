3 teens charged in CTA Red Line attack

3 teens charged in attack at CTA Red Line station

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

CHICAGO --
Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

RELATED: 3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police will have extra security in place for Monday night's New Year's celebrations.



One 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony aggravated battery and mob action for the Dec. 29 attack at the State/Chicago Red Line station, according to Chicago police and a statement from Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). He appeared in juvenile court on Thursday morning.

Police said he was "observed delivering multiple punches and kicks" to two of the victims, along with "eight to ten other offenders."

RELATED: Chicago police release images of teens believed to be involved in Red Line attack
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance images of some of the teens allegedly involved in an attack on three people Saturday afternoon on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near Nort


Chicago police said another 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday. Both have also been charged with one count each of felony aggravated battery and mob action for the same attack.

The victims were waiting for a train about 7:30 p.m. at the station, 800 N. State St., when the group of teens stepped onto the platform, police said. One of the people in the group asked a 26-year-old man if he was recording them, which he denied.

The horde of teens then approached the man, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend and started punching them, according to police and the victims, who asked not to be named.
All three were treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The 28-year-old, who has lived in Chicago for three years, said he later went to University of Illinois Hospital, where he learned that his eye socket was fractured.

In the days following the attack, authorities released surveillance photos of multiple suspects.

Hopkins said additional arrests in the case were "anticipated."

Police did not immediately release additional information about the charges Wednesday morning.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagersattackCTAbatteryarrestChicagoNear North Side
Related
3 teens charged in CTA Red Line attack
3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Top Stories
Mayor wants Ald. Burke out as chair of Finance Committee after attempted extortion charge
Kane County sheriff spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints
Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game
New Water Tower Place rules for teens take effect Friday
New north terminal at CTA's 95th Street Red Line station opens Friday
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as shutdown persists
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Show More
Man told 911 he killed his family before arrest, police say
'Bird Box' fans flock to CA home for blindfolded selfies
Meet the man behind this Scooby Doo van
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild Friday
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
More News