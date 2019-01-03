3 teens charged in CTA Red Line attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4995464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police will have extra security in place for Monday night's New Year's celebrations.

Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side.One 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony aggravated battery and mob action for the Dec. 29 attack at the State/Chicago Red Line station, according to Chicago police and a statement from Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). He appeared in juvenile court on Thursday morning.Police said he was "observed delivering multiple punches and kicks" to two of the victims, along with "eight to ten other offenders."Chicago police said another 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday. Both have also been charged with one count each of felony aggravated battery and mob action for the same attack.The victims were waiting for a train about 7:30 p.m. at the station, 800 N. State St., when the group of teens stepped onto the platform, police said. One of the people in the group asked a 26-year-old man if he was recording them, which he denied.The horde of teens then approached the man, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend and started punching them, according to police and the victims, who asked not to be named.All three were treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.The 28-year-old, who has lived in Chicago for three years, said he later went to University of Illinois Hospital, where he learned that his eye socket was fractured.In the days following the attack, authorities released surveillance photos of multiple suspects.Hopkins said additional arrests in the case were "anticipated."Police did not immediately release additional information about the charges Wednesday morning.