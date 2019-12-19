3 teens charged in recent carjackings in Downers Grove, Warrenville, police say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three teens have been charged in connection to three recent carjackings in Downers Grove and Warrenville, authorities said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and police leaders in the two west suburban cities announced Thursday that charges have been filed in the multiple carjackings.

Two 19-year-old Chicago men have been charged with multiple counts of armed vehicular carjacking, Berlin said at a press conference Thursday.

A 17-year-old was detained after a hearing, and he's facing armed vehicular carjacking charges as well, according to Berlin.
