3 teens shot in South Austin neighborhood

Three teenagers were shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Sunday, officials said.According to police, a 14-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were standing on the sidewalk on the 4900-block of West Rice Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain.The 13-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg and the 14-year-old girl was shot in the upper thigh, police said.The boy was shot in his left ankle, police said.All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody.