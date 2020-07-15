3 teens shot near 79th Street Red Line station on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three teenagers were shot near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station Tuesday night.Police said just after 8:45 p.m. three girls, aged 19, 16 and 13, were standing on the sidewalk on the 79th Street Bridge that goes over the Dan Ryan Expressway when a silver sedan approached and opened fire in their direction.The 19-year-old woman was shot in the right foot. The 16-year-old girl was shot in the right forearm. They were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.The 13-year-old girl was shot in the left arm and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.Police said all three victims were very uncooperative with police and refused to answer any questions about the shooting.CTA said Red Line trains were bypassing the 79th Street station as of 9:20 p.m. The #29 State bus is an alternative route. 79th Street is also closed, blocked off by police during their investigation.