3 traveling from Chicago area aboard helicopter that clipped semi while landing in central Indiana

LEBANON, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people traveling from Chicago were involved in a helicopter accident in Indiana Sunday.It happened Sunday afternoon in Lebanon, just outside of Indianapolis.While landing in a field in Lebanon, a Sikorsky SK-58 helicopter clipped a parked semi truck trailer, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.The pilot reported a minor injury, the FAA said. No other injuries were reported.The FAA is investigating the accident.The helicopter is owned by Midwest Helicopter Airways, which is based in suburban Willowbrook.