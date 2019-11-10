LEBANON, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people traveling from Chicago were involved in a helicopter accident in Indiana Sunday.
It happened Sunday afternoon in Lebanon, just outside of Indianapolis.
While landing in a field in Lebanon, a Sikorsky SK-58 helicopter clipped a parked semi truck trailer, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The pilot reported a minor injury, the FAA said. No other injuries were reported.
The FAA is investigating the accident.
The helicopter is owned by Midwest Helicopter Airways, which is based in suburban Willowbrook.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
3 traveling from Chicago area aboard helicopter that clipped semi while landing in central Indiana
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News