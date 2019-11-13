Firefighters rescue 3 window washers after scaffolding collapse in West Loop

CHICAGO -- Three window washers were rescued after a scaffolding collapsed Wednesday outside a building in the West Loop.
The scaffolding collapsed about 11:45 a.m. on the eighth floor of a building in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
Firefighters brought the trio down to the ground safely, Merritt said. No injuries were reported.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
